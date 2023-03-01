Vietnamese doctor transfers robotic surgery to Filipino peers

A Vietnamese doctor went to the Philippines to transfer robotic surgery to his Filipino peers.

A representative of Binh Dan Hospital yesterday said that Dr. Nguyen Phu Huu, deputy head of the hospital's Department of Gastroenterology, had come to the Philippines to transfer robotic surgery to treat gastrointestinal cancer to doctors at Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center.

Thanks to the Vietnamese doctor’s assistance, doctors at the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center have successfully performed robotic surgery to treat rectal cancer on a 50-year-old female patient who had preoperative chemotherapy and percutaneous transverse colectomy due to intestinal obstruction.

The hospital's Filipino doctors were impressed with the single-docking technique for robotic rectal surgery and the skillful minimally invasive dissection technique performed by the Vietnamese doctor.

Surgeons at the hospital formerly had to spend six hours performing robotic surgeries on colorectal cancer, now they spend only 2 hours and 30 minutes with the new technique.

Doctor Nguyen Phu Huu said that he would continue supporting Filipino peers to carry out the technique as many patients need to undergo the surgery. He will deliver presentations to analyze important notes about robotic surgery in gastric cancer, and colorectal cancer to help Filipino colleagues grasp knowledge and skills.

Director of Binh Dan Hospital Associate Professor Tran Vinh Hung said that in October 2019, the hospital's doctors also transferred robotic surgery to Philippine General Hospital. International cooperation for technology transfer is identified as one of the spearheads of Binh Dan Hospital in developing into a Robotic Surgery Training Center for domestic and regional hospitals in line with the goal of developing the hospital into a specialized medical center in the ASEAN region.