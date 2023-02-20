Vietnamese culture introduced on Algerian TV channel

The reportage was produced by Jeel Dz TV in mid-February 2023 with the support of the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria.



It introduced the culture, landscapes, customs, and culinary arts of the Southeast Asian nation to local audiences and the community of Arabic speakers.



In the program, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh mentioned similarities and the good relationship between the two nations, and especially highlighted the strong development of the exercise movement of Vietnamese traditional martial arts (Vovinam) in the African country - a bright spot in bilateral relations.



As a digital information channel, Jeel Dz TV focuses on developing and popularising information through Internet platforms and social networks such as YouTube, Tiktok, Facebook and Instagram.