Vietnamese companies seeking opportunities in India’s plastic market

Vietnamese companies together with about 1,800 ones from 79 countries around the world are participating in the 11th edition of the world’s largest International Plastics Exhibition, Conference, and Convention - PLASTINDIA 2023

The event is taking place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from February 1-5.

The main focus of PLASTINDIA 2023 is to innovate, sustain and develop as well as facilitate modern techniques that will help to maintain the development of the plastics industry in India and to work towards developing India as a preferred sourcing hub for plastics globally.

The five-day event is expected to provide an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their innovations in the entire plastics value chain.

Stavian Chemical, a leading plastics, chemicals, and petrochemicals company in Vietnam, is among exhibitiors.

Dinh Duc Thang, a representative of Stavian Chemical, briefed Vietnam Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai and Trade Counselor Bui Trung Thuong on his company’s market development strategy in India.

The company will promote trade, import, and export activities with Indian partners and expects an import-export turnover to reach about US$100 million in 2023 and increase to US$200 million in the next few years. Then, it will study to open a factory or cooperate to open a plastic, chemical, and petrochemical factory in India, while seeking a big partner in India for the company's chemical and petrochemical projects in Vietnam.

Ambassador Hai highly appreciated the company's strategy and affirmed to support its business in India.

In 2022, Stavian Chemical was ranked 23rd among the 500 largest private enterprises in Vietnam. In 2021, Stavian Chemical ranked 22nd on the list of the 100 largest chemical distributors in the world by the Integrated Compliance Information System (ICIS).

Launched in 1990, the Plastindia series of exhibitions under the aegis of the Plastindia Foundation is closely followed in the industry and retains a permanent date in the corporate calendars globally. It provides investors and industrialists with a compelling doorway to global markets of commerce and success. This exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Government of India.