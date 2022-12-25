Vietnamese, Cambodian legislatures look to step up cooperation

A workshop to share experiences between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Cambodian parliament took place in the central city of Da Nang on December 25.

Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, who is also president of the Vietnam-Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group, highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations between the two countries, saying that cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Cambodian parliament has been well maintained within the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The official visits to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin last September and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum last October, and the official visit to Cambodia and attendance in the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) by Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from November 19-22 this year have contributed to further cementing the traditional friendship and good neighborliness with a high political trust between the two nations, and tightening the relationship between the two parties, states, and their legislative bodies, Hai said.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An said the cooperation between the legislatures of Cambodia and Vietnam has grown through the signing of agreements to further strengthen cooperation at all levels, and through sharing of experiences among specialized committees, and information sharing and mutual support in regional and international inter-parliamentary forums.

The Cambodian leader, who is also Minister of the NA - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia, said she wishes that the two sides will promote the effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening cooperation among senior leaders, friendship parliamentary groups, female members of parliament (MPs), young parliamentarians, and secretaries general.

She expressed the hope that the Vietnamese NA will continue to help train human resources for the Cambodian parliament.

Participants focused on discussing and sharing experiences on issues related to the role of the parliaments in socio-economic recovery and development; the role played by legislative bodies in promoting cooperation on cultural and tourism development between Vietnam and Cambodia, and Mekong River cooperation in natural disaster prevention and control, and climate change response.