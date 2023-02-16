Vietnamese ambassador attends New York commemoration of earthquake victims

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang offered condolences to the Turkish Government and people over the life and property losses in the recent earthquake.

The condolences were offered while the ambassador attended a commemoration held by the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the UN in New York on February 15.

The Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN also informed the Turkish ambassador to the UN about the Vietnamese Government’s decision to send teams of 100 military and public security officers to help with search and rescue efforts in Turkey, and to supply US$100,000 in aid each for Turkey and its neighbour Syria, which was also hit by the disaster.

Giang affirmed that within its capacity, Vietnam will continue joining the international community in assisting Turkey to address the earthquake aftermath.

At the event, which also saw the presence of ambassadors and heads of delegations of many other UN state members, the Turkish ambassador thanked the international community for swift and practical assistance for his country.

By the end of February 15, the earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria amounted to over 41,000.