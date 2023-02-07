Vietnam works to ensure safer internet environment for all people

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung emphasized the importance of safe internet in the development process in Vietnam on the occasion of World Safer Internet Day 2023 (February 7).

This year’s World Safer Internet Day is themed “Want to talk about it? Making space for safe conversations about life online”.

Statistics show that more than 175,000 children around the world access the internet every day, and they experience both the benefits and risks of using the internet. Equipping children with information safety knowledge when using the internet is a matter of concern in all countries worldwide.

Therefore, World Safer Internet Day aims to promote the safe use of digital technology and create positive effects on children and young people. It conveys a message that young people, parents, teachers, police, and technology companies join hands in coming up with initiatives in order to create a safe internet environment.

According to Deputy Minister Dung, all the people in Vietnam need to use a safe internet environment.

In 2022, Vietnam’s digital technology industry reached a total revenue of about US$148 billion. The revenue from internet security products and services in 2022 hit about VND4.85 trillion, 26 percent higher than that of 2021. Domestic information security enterprises have mastered over 95 percent of information security products and solutions.

Many new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and virtual reality technology (AR, VR) have been applied to 'Made in Vietnam' information security products.

According to Tran Dang Khoa, Deputy Director of the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications, relevant agencies need to pay attention to and allocate resources to train and foster full-time or part-time staff in information security towards the goal of meeting standard skills of information security human resources.

Nguyen Quang Dong, Director of the Institute for Policy Research and Media Development, stressed the importance of strengthening the promotion of digital safety campaigns. They accomplished this with vivid short clips and infographics in order to popularize digital security safety knowledge and skills to the public and provide guidelines on cyber safety for all people.

World Safer Internet Day was initiated in 1999. By 2004, many countries had joined the initiative to raise public awareness of cyber threats. The day aims to promote joining hands to fight threats from the internet, bringing people around the globe a safer online environment.