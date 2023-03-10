Vietnam working to expand eco-industrial parks

The steering committee has convened a meeting to review its implementation in 2022 and put forth another implementation plan until May 2024.

The steering committee of the “Eco-industrial park intervention in Vietnam – perspective from global eco-industrial parks program” project has convened a meeting to review its implementation in 2022 and put forth another implementation plan until May 2024.

The project, funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in cooperation with the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), is intended to support the development of policies for the roll-out of the eco-industrial park model in the country and, at the same time, promote and demonstrate the implementation of eco-industrial park solutions in selected localities.

The MPI reported that the project has contributed to duplicating the eco-industrial park model in Vietnam, matching the many commitments made by the country in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

MPI Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc stressed that the project and its next phase will help Vietnam mobilise more resources and speed up the building of eco-industrial parks for sustainable development in the time ahead.

She called on SECO and UNIDO to continue with their financial and technical support, share their experience and accompany the MPI and other ministries and localities in the work.

Stakeholders should work closely to consolidate relevant legal regulations and standards, and build dialogue and public-private cooperation mechanisms to remove obstacles and push ahead with the building, the official added.

Werner Gruber, Head of Cooperation at SECO, spoke highly of the project achievements and affirmed that the Swiss government and SECO always wish to support Vietnam in the implementation, and will hold working sessions with the MPI and other relevant ministries and agencies in devising the next phase that satisfies Vietnam’s demand and priorities.

The UNICO side also noted its hope to further assist Vietnam in expanding eco-industrial parks, saying the next phase will focus on building and perfecting policies to address barriers to the construction of the parks.

UNICO will help Vietnam devise new standards for eco-industrial parks, access green financial resources and ensure sustainability in terms of institutions and resources for management agencies, it said. The project will focus on developing policies and building guidelines on eco-industrial park development and a database on the parks this year.