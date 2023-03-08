Vietnam wins gold at Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2023

Nguyen Thuy Trang has brought the first gold medal to Vietnam at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2023 held in Indonesia from March 1-10.

Trang's medal came from the women’s 10m air pistol event.

Earlier, the Vietnamese team grabbed two medals at the women’s air rifle category, including one silver by Phi Thanh Thao, Le Thi Mong Tuyen and Tran Hoang Gia Bao, and one bronze by Thao.

The Vietnamese shooting team plans to take training courses and participate in international competitions towards the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September, and Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.