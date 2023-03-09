Vietnam welcomes Russia’s consideration of visa procedure simplification

Vietnam welcomes Russia’s consideration of simplifying visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens, deputy spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference on March 9.

Answering a query regarding Vietnam’s views on Russia’s drafting inter-governmental agreements on easing visa procedures for certain countries, including Vietnam, Hang stressed that Vietnam supports measures facilitating the travel and trade exchange of citizens from Vietnam and other countries, thus contributing to enhancing their friendship.

According to the deputy spokeswoman, over the past time, her ministry and the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia have held working sessions with the Russian side over the simplification of entry procedures for Vietnamese citizens

On March 5, Russia’s TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov as saying that Russia is working on easing visa procedures for six countries, including India, Vietnam and Indonesia.