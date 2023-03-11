Vietnam, US see huge potential for stronger cooperation

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai received US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago in Hanoi on March 10.

Lago is on a working trip to Vietnam as part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership (2013-2023), helping to strength the bilateral relationship and deepen trade ties between the two nations.

At the meeting, Hai affirmed that the US is Vietnam's leading important partner, expressing his wish to further promote trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Last year, the Vietnam-US trade value exceeded US$123 billion, up 11% year on year.

Hai attributed the outcome to the two governments’ strategic visions and competent agencies’ effective coordination and operation in order to encourage market opening, and tackle problems and obstacles in bilateral economic and trade relations.

The official took this occasion to express Vietnam's concerns regarding restrictions on its access to the US market and the increasing frequency of trade remedy cases against Vietnamese exports. He proposed the US Department of Commerce (DOC) discuss further with relevant US agencies to have an objective, fair and appropriate assessment that suits current production practices in Vietnam.

Hai also underscored potential for the nations to team up in energy transition, digital transformation, and the building of clean and sustainable supply chains.

The host and guest exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and in energy, and digital transformation; as well as in the process of discussing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

They emphasised the importance of promoting free, open and fair trade based on international law and sustainable and inclusive growth in the region, in which ASEAN member countries play a central role.

Highly appreciating Vietnam's participation in the regional economic integration process over the past time, Lago stated that the US will give priority to promoting cooperation frameworks to build an efficient and sustainable economic and investment ecosystem, thereby creating a new driving force for the region’s growth.