Vietnam troubleshoots internet connection issues from night of February 10.

The telecommunications enterprises in Vietnam have committed to ensuring smooth internet connection since the night of February 10.

Regarding undersea internet cables breakdown affecting the internet connection after Tet holiday until now, on February 10, Director of the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications Nguyen Hong Thang said that the telecommunications enterprises in Vietnam committed to ensuring smooth internet connection since the night of February 10.

The network operators will apply technical measures, open more network bandwidth on the mainland and share international network data with each other to ensure the connectivity of Vietnam to international, said Mr. Nguyen Hong Thang.

Previously, four out of five undersea internet cables got trouble at the same time.



Among them, the two undersea internet cables of AAG and APG lost all their data and the submarine fiber optic cables of IA and AAE-1 still operate partly.

At the current times, the submarine fiber optic cable of SMW-3 to Hong Kong and Singapore still ensures the connectivity of 100 percent and submarine fiber optic cables AAE-1 to Singapore and IA to Hong Kong ensure connectivity of 100 percent.

This is the first time the Vietnamese telecommunication enterprises experienced a loss of service when a number of submarine fiber optic cables got troubles.



Representatives of the Department of Telecommunications said that the trouble affected both Vietnam and Asia region.

At the press conference, Director of the Department of Telecommunications Nguyen Hong Thang said that the Ministry of Information and Communications was accelerating the plan of installing more submarine fiber optic cables and pushing up submarine fiber optic cables installation managed by Vietnam to actively internationally perform the connectivity ensuring the leading role of the country.

It is expected that by 2025, the country will have around ten submarine fiber optic cables to connect with the world.