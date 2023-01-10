Vietnam tops list of must-visit international destinations for 2023

Vietnam tops the list of the must-visit countries for a vacation in 2023, which was shared by Managing Director of Southern Travels of India Alapati Krishna Mohan.

According to Mohan, Vietnam is a popular destination for tourists and one of the more affordable nations to visit from India. Visitors will surely experience a feeling of satisfaction on their visit to Vietnam thanks to the Southeast Asian country's tremendous natural beauty, culture, and history.

Adventure activities like sightseeing, boat or yacht cruises, market tours, caving, cultural tours, island tours, and wildlife tours are popular among tourists, he noted. Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Sapa, NhaTrang, the Mekong Delta region, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay are only a few of the must-see locations in Vietnam, Mohan said. Cambodia ranks second in the list with its historical heritage, magnificent temples, unique cuisine, beautiful beaches and islands, hospitable people and bustling nightlife.

Spain holds the third place for its breathtaking natural attractions and scenery. Greece, South Africa, Hua Hin of Thailand, and Iceland are also included in the list.