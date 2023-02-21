Vietnam to welcome FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy in March

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy is scheduled to make a stopover in Vietnam for the first time on March 4 and 5 as part of its tour around the globe ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 in July.

The tour, kicked off on February 25 with Japan as the starting point, is set to take the iconic trophy to all 32 participating nations of the tournament, according to FIFA.

The trophy will continue its tour of the globe by visiting Asia, Africa, South America, North America and Europe before landing in nine host cities of the Women’s World Cup in the final weeks before its start on July 20.

According to the draw results, the Vietnamese women's team are in Group E along with the defending champions US, the Netherlands, and the winner of Group A in the intercontinental playoffs.

Vietnam will play against the US in their first match in the tournament at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 20.