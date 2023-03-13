Vietnam to welcome 100 millionth citizens in April

Vietnam is likely to welcome the 100 millionth citizen in April, according to the Population and Labour Statistics Department under the General Statistics Office (GSO).

A representative of the department said that amid the global economic competition where all countries consider the workforce as the most important tool to improve their competitiveness, the birth of the 100 millionth citizen is a memorable milestone for Vietnam.

With a population of 100 million people plus attractive policies to encourage investment and development, a stable political environment, and a culture imbued with national identity, Vietnam will become an impressive country in the eyes of international friends, said the representative.

According to the GSO, Vietnam’s population stood at 99.2 million as of April 1, 2022.

With the birth of the 100 millionth citizen in mid-April, Vietnam will officially become one of 15 countries in the world and one of three countries in Southeast Asia, to have a population of 100 million or over.

To celebrate this special event, in mid-April, the GSO in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Public Security, and other relevant agencies will organize a number of activities, including a welcoming ceremony for the 100 millionth baby and a walking parade.