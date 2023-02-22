Vietnam to select candidates to join ASEAN Youth Dialogue 2023

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam will send youth delegates to join the ASEAN Youth Dialogue 2023 (AYD 2023).

The AYD 2023 themed “Digital development for the sustainable development goals (SDGs)” will be organized online from April 4 to April 5 and offline in Jakarta, Indonesia from April 10 to April 14.

The selected delegates will be covered round-trip airline tickets, food and accommodations by the host country.

The delegates are Vietnamese citizens aged from 18 to 30, fluent in English and able to communicate, discuss, write and deliver a speech in English; understand ASEAN and the relationship between Vietnam and Indonesia, Vietnam and ASEAN.

They are prioritized to have experience and competence in fields of education, training, information, communications and technology and so on.

The organizing board will select three delegates through two rounds of competition.



Candidates can now register via the link: https://bit.ly/AYD2023 and send information to email aseanyouthvietnam@gmail.com with the subject Digital development for sustainable development goals (SDGs) including full name and date of birth.

The deadline for registration will be before 4:00 p.m. on February 27.

For more information, candidates can contact the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union via E-mail at aseanyouthvietnam@gmail.com.