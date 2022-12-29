Vietnam to host 13th ASEAN School Games in August 2023

Accordingly, 11 countries in Southeast Asia will participate in the event, which will take place in the central city of Da Nang and have no more than six sports.The Ministry of Education and Training was tasked with making decisions on the time of the Games and the sports to be competed.

The steering committee for preparing for and organising the Games will include officials of the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, and the Da Nang People’s Committee.