Vietnam to compete in bokator martial art at SEA Games 32

Vietnamese martial artists are set to showcase their skills in the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 32, where they will compete in the traditional Cambodian martial art of bokator.

The Games, which will be hosted by Cambodia in May, will see participants engage in hand-to-hand combat and employ a variety of weapons.

Originating in Cambodia, bokator is one of the oldest fighting systems in existence, and is known for its emphasis on using weapons during combat.

Le Ngoc Quang, General Secretary of the Vietnam Traditional Martial Arts Federation, believed that the Vietnamese athletes will be able to use their own martial arts expertise to excel in this event.

Bokator shares many similarities with traditional Vietnamese martial arts, making it a natural fit for the Vietnamese team. As a result, the team is expected to do well and potentially even bring home some medals, he said.

Bui Trung Hieu, Vice President of the Vietnam Traditional Martial Arts Federation said to ensure high professional quality, the federation selected athletes with high achievements at the recent National Sports Games. They will compete with the best form and mental strength at the upcoming Games.