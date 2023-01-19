Vietnam to become developed nation with high income by 2050

Vietnam is striving to become a developed nation with high income, full and harmonious socialist-oriented market economy institutions, and a fair, democratic and civilised society by 2050, according to the National Master Plan.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue recently signed to promulgate Resolution No.81 on the master plan.The country's GDP growth is expected to reach 7 percent per year during the 2021-2030 period and 6.5-7.5 percent annually in the 2031-2050 phase.

The GDP per capita in current price equivalent is projected to increase to US$7,500 by 2030 and $27,000-32,000 by 2050.

The plan also aims to raise the proportion of urbanisation to over 50 percent by 2030 and 70-75 percent by 2050. The digital economy will account for 30 percent of the GDP by 2030.

During 2021-2030, Vietnam will focus on inclusive, rapid and sustainable development based on science-technology, innovation, digital and green transformation and circular economic development.

By 2030, the service sector will make up 50 percent of the GDP, and industry-construction and agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector, 40 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The share of Total Factor Productivity (TFP) in the economic development will reach 50 percent.