Vietnam to become developed nation with high income by 2050

|Foreign visitors to Hanoi (Illustrative photo: SGGP)
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue recently signed to promulgate Resolution No.81 on the master plan.The country's GDP growth is expected to reach 7 percent per year during the 2021-2030 period and 6.5-7.5 percent annually in the 2031-2050 phase.
The GDP per capita in current price equivalent is projected to increase to US$7,500 by 2030 and $27,000-32,000 by 2050.
The plan also aims to raise the proportion of urbanisation to over 50 percent by 2030 and 70-75 percent by 2050. The digital economy will account for 30 percent of the GDP by 2030.
During 2021-2030, Vietnam will focus on inclusive, rapid and sustainable development based on science-technology, innovation, digital and green transformation and circular economic development.
By 2030, the service sector will make up 50 percent of the GDP, and industry-construction and agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector, 40 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The share of Total Factor Productivity (TFP) in the economic development will reach 50 percent.