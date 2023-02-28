Vietnam tightens sales of poultry in border crossings

After two human infections with avian influenza A H5N1 (H5N1 bird flu) have been reported by Cambodia, Vietnam authorities have tightened sales of poultry at border crossings.

After two human cases of H5N1 bird flu were confirmed among one family in Cambodia, authorities in four provinces of the Mekong Delta including Long An, Dong Thap, An Giang, and Kien Giang which have border crossings with Cambodia have monitored poultry raising in the provinces as well as tighten the import and export of waterfowl.

Mr. Pham Tan Hoa, Vice Chairman of Long An Provincial People's Committee, yesterday said that the Provincial People's Committee has requested provincial departments and agencies, people's committees of districts and related agencies and units to strengthen the prevention and control of highly pathogenic avian influenza A/H5N1.

Administrators in Dong Thap, An Giang and Kien Giang provinces also paid visits to farms; moreover, a working group is ready to handle problems in bordering areas.

Accordingly, responsible agencies have promoted disease surveillance at border gates, medical facilities, and in the community for early detection and timely prevention of epidemics. Local governments have increased communication so that local inhabitants are fully aware of preventative measures against influenza A/H5N1, especially those in border areas and border gates as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Public and private hospitals must early detect severe cases of viral pneumonia at all medical facilities in the area with attention to those going to or staying in avian influenza A/H5N1 epidemic areas.

Border guards were requested to regularly patrol and monitor the border with Cambodia, including the open trails, to prevent diseased poultry from being imported into Vietnam.

The border between the Mekong Delta and Cambodia is quite long. A terrestrial boundary is about 400km. Currently, all border gates have arranged transshipment warehouses to quarantine poultry and cattle. In addition, travelers between the two countries are measured body temperature to detect people infected with influenza A/H5N1.

For a long time, provinces in the Mekong Delta mainly exported and sold pork, chicken and duck to Cambodia, rarely imported. Particularly, the two provinces of An Giang and Kien Giang have imported live buffaloes and cows for fattening. According to current regulations, imported buffaloes and cows must be isolated for 15 days, closely monitored the disease, and completed vaccinations before being transported out of the border areas.

According to the World Health Organization, the potential for human transmission of deadly avian influenza (H5N1) is low.