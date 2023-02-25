Vietnam strengthens monitoring for severe viral pneumonia cases

The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday required 20 the Southern provinces and cities to strengthen the monitoring for severe viral pneumonia cases related to H5N1 avian influenza virus.

The requirement was based on the current context of two infectious cases with the H5N1 avian influenza virus in Prey Veng Province of Cambodia which has a borderline with Vietnam, including one death.

The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City required the medical facilities in provinces to focus on monitoring and detecting severe viral pneumonia cases, especially those cases having the recent travel records to and from the epidemic-affected areas.

It is important to promptly send sample tests to Pasteur Institute to identify the pathogens.

The international medical quarantine units are suggested to closely coordinate with animal and plant quarantine control units to monitor poultry, animals and aquatic products importing Vietnam via border gates and unofficial paths.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control of provinces and cities are assigned to collaborate with the divisions of livestock and veterinary medicine in the localities to soon detect the epidemic-hit areas and perform inter-sector information sharing to actively handle the epidemic-hit areas in accordance with the regulations.

To timely handle the occurred situations and limit the spreading of the H5N1 avian influenza virus, it is essential to implement communications works to provide information to local people on measures of bird flu prevention and control along with the warning of personal hygiene.