Vietnam-South Korea Cultural Festival opens in HCMC’s District 7

The Vietnam-South Korea Cultural Festival celebrating the Lunar New Year and the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties (December 22, 1992-2022) opened in Phu My Hung Urban Area in HCMC’s District 7 on January 14.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of District 7 Nguyen Hung Dung said that the event is an opportunity for Korean friends to learn about Vietnamese traditional culture as well as give knowledge of the arts, culture and cuisine of South Korea to Vietnamese people.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front of District 7 handed over more than 1,000 Tet gifts which were donated by individuals, units and businesses of the two countries to needy people.

The festival featuring over 10 display booths, cultural and entertainment activities will run until January 15.