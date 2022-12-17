Vietnam - Singapore innovation center helps firms transform production

The Vietnam - Singapore Industry 4.0 Innovation Center recently made a debut in the southern province of Binh Duong, aiming to not only support startups but also assist manufacturers to carry out reforms and raise labor productivity.

Illustrative image (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

The center comes as a result of the cooperation between the Vietnamese side, comprising of the Becamex IDC Corp. under the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) joint venture and the Eastern International University, and Singaporean partners, including Singapore Polytechnic and the Smart i4.0 Transformation Alliance.

It is equipped with laboratories, machinery, and facilities to help creators and enterprises conduct research and reform without having to make their own financial investment.

With support from experienced Singaporean partners, it also looks to assist enterprises to improve and transform their existing machinery and production lines to promote governance effectiveness, labor productivity, and added value.

At the recent National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day 2022 (Techfest Vietnam 2022), the Ministry of Science and Technology and Becamex IDC, which represented Vietnamese and Singaporean partners, also signed a cooperation agreement to design programs for supporting startups.