Vietnam sends 20 rescue officers to Turkey for earthquake relief

Five firefighting police officers of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) of the HCMC Public Security traveled to Hanoi to join a team of search and rescue officers, who left the country for Turkey on February 9.

The officials include lieutenant colonel Nguyen Chi Thanh, major Nguyen Huu Dao, captain Nguyen Truong Nam, first lieutenants Nguyen Van Trung and Nguyen Nhat Phuong. They are among the highly trained and skilled professional firefighters.

After arriving Hanoi, the five firemen and 15 officers of the Ministry of Public Security took a plane to Turkey to coordinate with the local functional forces to search and rescue the survivors trapped under the earthquake rubble.

Lieutenant colonel Nguyen Chi Thanh said that search and rescue specialists who were assigned to support the earthquake response in Turkey are experienced firefighters. The team with specialist skills and necessary equipment will undertake search and rescue operation.

On February 6, a severe earthquake shook Turkey and Syria. As of February 9, the death toll of the disaster passed 16,000. Moreover, tens of thousands were injured. Many people are still being trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.