Vietnam sees sharp increase in air passenger numbers in 2022

According to statistics, the number of international visitors to Vietnam in 2022 reached 3.66 million. Of which, visitors arriving by air were 3.27 million, accounting for 89.5 percent of the total foreign tourists.

The number of visitors by land and sea accounted for 10.4 percent with 380,900 arrivals and 0.1 percent with 3,100 travelers, respectively.

International visitors to Vietnam in December are estimated at 707,100, up 18.5 percent over last month and 41.2 times compared to the same period last year.

Although the number of foreign tourists has not reached the target of 5 million, the country has seen a gradual recovery, especially domestic tourism.

The tourism centers are bustling with activities while provinces and cities have seen a sharp increase in visitor numbers and travel firms have resumed their operations.

The total number of domestic tourists was more than 101 million. The industry eyes revenue of VND495, 000 billion (US$21 billion) exceeded the target by 23 percent and was equal to 66 percent compared to 2019.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services in 2022 saw a strong increase compared to the previous year. Some localities got revenue growth, such as Ba Ria-Vung Tau increased 155.6 percent, Khanh Hoa up 151.1 percent, HCMC up 121.6 percent, Can Tho up 121.3 percent.

Some localities got travel revenue growth that was many times higher than the previous year, including Can Tho, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Thua Thien – Hue, Da Nang, Hanoi, Hai Phong and HCMC.