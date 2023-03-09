Vietnam, Scotland seek to promote collaboration

The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, in collaboration with the Scottish Government and the Scotch Whisky Association, held an event named “Connecting Vietnam-Scotland” on March 7 evening (local time).

The event took place within the framework of the Vietnam-UK Friendship Year celebrating 50 years of bilateral diplomatic relations, aiming to boost cooperation between Vietnam and Scotland, particularly in trade, investment, renewable energy, education and tourism.

It also introduced and promoted cuisine culture of Vietnam – one among the 10 countries with best food in the world selected by Canadian magazine The Travel, and Scotland – the world’s biggest whisky producer.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long said that the Vietnam-UK relationship is at its best-ever development stage, with two-way trade hitting US$6.8 billion last year.

He highlighted potential in cooperation between Vietnam and the UK, including Scotland, in the fields of tourism, education, digital transformation, and renewable energy.

Mark Boyce, Head of Economic Diplomacy and Engagement at the Scottish Government, affirmed that Scotland attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam.

He agreed that there remains an ample room for bilateral collaboration in trade, tourism, wind energy, higher education, particularly in climate and environmental studies which are Scotland's strengths.