Vietnam requires to search 2 Vietnamese fishermen missing off RoK coast

Overseas Labor Management Department under Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs identified two Vietnamese fishermen who remain missing in a boat sinking in the Sinan district coast of Jeonnam Province, the Republic of Korea on February 4.

Particularly, the two victims were identified as N.V.D, 38, from Cam Loc Commune of Cam Xuyen District and N.V.D., 35, from Nam Phuc Thang Commune, Cam Xuyen District in Ha Tinh Province.

The Department of Overseas Labor Management asked Dong Anh human resources supplying development and investment joint stock company being

The enterprise that sent the two employees to work for fishing boats in ROK company to coordinate with the Vietnamese Labor Management Board in the South Korea, the partner Mijin Power and the ship owner to request the Korean authorities to actively search and rescue the victims.

Besides, they are responsible to provide information to the victims’ families and the local authorities where the victims lived for neccessary supports.