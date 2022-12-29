Vietnam records trade surplus of over US$11.2 billion

Vietnam’s import-export turnover in December is estimated at US$58.82 billion, up 2.7 percent over the previous month, pushing the total in the whole year to $732.5 billion, a year-on-year rise of 9.5 percent, with a trade surplus of $11.2 billion.

GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong said that this year, the domestic economy has recovered rapidly with an increase in domestic production cost and prices of input materials for exports.

The office reported that export revenue is estimated to reach $29.66 billion in December, $89.5 billion in the fourth quarter and $371.85 billion in the whole year, up 10.6 percent year on year, with $276.76 billion coming from the foreign-invested sector, accounting for 74.4 percent.

In the year, 36 product groups enjoy export revenue of over $1 billion each, with eight earning over $10 billion each.

Meanwhile, Vietnam spent about $29.16 billion on imports in December, $85.07 billion in the fourth quarter and $360.65 billion in the whole year, an increase of 10 percent year on year.

In 2022, the import revenue of 46 products exceeded $1 billion, including six reaching over $10 billion.

In the year, the country also exported about $12.9 billion worth of services, a surge of 145.2 percent year on year.