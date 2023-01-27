Vietnam receives hundreds of thousands of international visitors during Tet

Apart from local travelers, hundreds of thousands of foreign visitors flocked to tourist sites across the country during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector earns over VND6.3 trillion (US$268 million)

Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa informed that the city earned around US$6.3 trillion (US$268 million) from tourism services during the Tet holiday. From the first day to the fifth day of the first lunar month, the city received more than 1.7 million turns of arrivals, including around 65,000 turns of international travelers.

According to her, the reason is that Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector has been renewed with many attractive tourism products and services such as outdoor camping, ecotourism, the combination between luxury resorts and health training, sports, meditation and spa. Additionally, many tourism businesses proactively linked with neighboring localities to bring visitors to the city.

Visitors tour pagodas, temples and tourist sites in the Northern region

Numerous people and vehicles flocked to the four temples of Quan Thanh, Bach Ma, Kim Lien and Voi Phuc in the capital city of Hanoi.

Only on the 30th day of the last lunar month and the first day of the new year, about 10,000 people came to Tay Ho Palace to perform worship services and sightseeing.

The number of visitors increased dramatically at Hanoi pedestrian street around Hoan Kiem Lake, King Ly Thai To Statue, Hanoi Old Quarter and many famous temples, pagodas and palaces such as Ngoc Son, Quan Thanh, Tay Ho, Tran Quoc, Quan Su, Tao Sach, Lien Phai, Kim Lien and special national monuments such as Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam- the Temple of Literature, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.

According to Head of Yen Tu National Forest and Monuments Management Board Le Tien Dung, the Yen Tu Relic Site recorded nearly 68,000 turns of pilgrimage.

Two large spiritual tourism sites Tam Chuc Pagoda (Ha Nam Province) and Bai Dinh Pagoda (Ninh Binh Province) also recorded a large number of visitors.

According to statistics, Hanoi welcomed about 332,000 tourists, including 32,000 international visitors, with a total revenue of more than VND1,000 billion (nearly US$43 million), during the first five days of the first lunar month. At that time, Quang Ninh Province received 450,000 turns of visitors.

Numerous foreign tourists flock to the Central region

In the first two days of the Lunar New Year 2023, more than 600 first passengers arrived at the coastal city of Da Nang by air and sea. Of these, about 100 tourists came from Bangkok (Thailand) and most of the tourists arriving by cruise ship are Europeans and Americans.

According to statistics, around 227,000 turns of tourists, comprising 59,285 international travelers from the Republic of Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and so on, arrived in Da Nang City during Tet.

Meanwhile, Director of Tourism Department of Thua Thien- Hue Province Nguyen Van Phuc said that Hue Heritage Site welcomed 54,322 international visitors and 38,291 domestic visitors in four recent days.

Of which, international tourists staying in Hue increased 3,500 percent compared to 2022.

Mekong Delta receives over 1 million turns of tourists

It is estimated that the Mekong Delta welcomed over 1 million visitors, including international visitors accounting for about 7 percent in more than a week during the Tet Festival 2023, earning over VND1,200 billion (US$51 million) in revenue.

According to Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang Province, the province welcomed about 100,000 visitors. 70 percent of them choose Phu Quoc island as a destination; and Phu Quoc welcomed 22,000 international visitors from the first to the third day of the Lunar New Year.