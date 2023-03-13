Vietnam Railways to add more trains for upcoming national holidays

Vietnam Railways (VNR) will add more 52 trains to meet the increasing demand on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and International Labor Day.

Additional trains will include routes of Hanoi – Thanh Hoa, Hanoi – Vinh, Hanoi- Dong Hoi, Hanoi – Da Nang, Hanoi – Hai Phong, Hanoi – Lao Cai, and HCMC- Da Nang/ Quang Ngai/ Dieu Tri/ Quy Nhon/ Nha Trang/ Phan Thiet.

In addition, VNR also plans to provide more Hanoi – HCMC trains numbered SE11/SE12.

The company will also offer discounted tickets to students and passengers under a preferential treatment policy, such as Vietnamese heroic mothers, children with disabilities, disabled people, war veterans, wounded soldiers, students and the elderly. Passengers who purchase return tickets will receive a discount of five percent.