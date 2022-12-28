Vietnam prepares for export promotion as China plans to open doors again

According to information from the South China Morning Post, the Chinese Government will open its borders and completely remove isolation measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from January 8, 2023.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) consider this an opportunity to promote Vietnam's agricultural, forestry, and fishery exports to China again.

Ms. Le Hang, Communications Director of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), predicts that seafood export orders to China after the country opens its border will boom like exports to the EU and US markets after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

On December 27, the MARD said that it has been coordinating with the MoIT to implement several trade promotion programs, market opening negotiations, and market development to promptly solve problems to promote agricultural, forestry, and fishery exports to China; promote circulation and border trade; guide the implementation of the provisions of Decree 248 and 249 of the General Administration of Customs of China; prepare to organize trade delegations, promote the supply chain of Vietnamese fruits and seafood in China; negotiate and complete the procedures for exporting feathers, edible bird’s nests, and products from edible bird’s nests, milk and dairy products, durian, and sweet potatoes to China.