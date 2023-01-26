Vietnam needs to have breakthroughs in digital transformation

To stay ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, or Industry 4.0, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said that Vietnam needs to be strategic and needs breakthroughs in digital transformation.

Helping businesses run smoothly

Moreover, according to the Deputy Minister, enterprises and entrepreneurs should have a pioneering role in digital transformation.

Supported by the Ministry of Information and Communications, Base.vn is becoming an important platform for business administration and management in Vietnam during the digital transformation process.

Base.vn develops a common platform to deploy customized applications for each business object according to the needs of each stage. This platform-based approach helps application businesses deploy applications quickly and cost-effectively, said Mr. Nguyen Phu Tien, Deputy Director of the Department of Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

More than 7,000 businesses in many fields have chosen Base.vn to work more efficiently. Thereby, BASE Enterprise Company is evaluated as the No. 1 provider of enterprise management platforms in Vietnam today.

Ms. Nguyen Phuong Tu, Deputy Director of Deployment at Base.vn, said that digital transformation is an innovation cycle with the process - technology - data, and human is the central factor.

Ba Huan Company is also transforming digitally in the management and production process, applying the technology solutions of FPT. This company has digitized the 3F (Feed - Farm - Food) system serving the livestock and production chain using SAP S/4 HANA application and Made by FPT solutions. Technology solutions have helped Ba Huan improve the management and business capacity of the chain, and reduce operating costs to the lowest level.

Ms. Pham Thi Huan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Ba Huan Company, said that this is the turning point of the company in its transformation from a traditional agricultural enterprise to a digital agricultural enterprise.

Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa, General Director of FPT Corporation, Chairman of Vietnam Software and Information Technology Services Association (VINASA), disclosed that at present, FPT is a strategic and important partner in consulting and implementing digital transformation for many large enterprises such as Minh Phu, MobiFone, EVN, Thien Long, Sovico, TPBank. In the world, FPT has surpassed hundreds of famous technology companies to win the right to implement many projects of hundreds of millions of US dollars for large corporations in the US, Japan and Malaysia.

Solutions for smart cities

Many technology enterprises complied with the State’s direction to realize the goal of digital transformation. Amongst them, Viettel shows its role as a technology enterprise providing solutions to many provinces. With 36 projects of smart city control and the Integrated Operations Center (IOC) carried out in many provinces and cities across the country, Viettel is currently the leader in the implementation of a smart city.

Among IQC projects nationwide, Hue-S is recognized as one of the outstanding success models. Implemented since 2019 when there was no IOC model for reference, Viettel sought to tailor suitable solutions and together with Thua Thien - Hue transformed for socio-economic development to serve residents.

After three years of operation, Hue-S has had nearly 800,000 app downloads, with a usage time of about 35 minutes per person a day. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Binh, Vice Chairman of Thua Thien - Hue Provincial People's Committee, announced that Hue-S plays a core role in Hue's digital transformation. This is the determination for Hue to focus its resources on promoting innovation and bringing many benefits to city inhabitants.

In 2022, Viettel has become a consulting partner, implementing digital transformation for about 80 Party organizations, Government agencies, ministries and localities. Vietnamese people, customers and civil servants have enjoyed the main results of the digital transformation process, shared Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nam, Deputy General Director of Viettel.

According to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung, last year, the digital transformation solutions of Vietnamese enterprises not only affirmed their brands but also demonstrated their pioneering mission of researching and developing digital platforms, solving problems in the fields of business administration and management and administration of agriculture, health care, education, transport and tourism.