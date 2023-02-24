Vietnam - Japan Festival hoped to help foster bilateral ties



The host appreciated his guest’s efforts and enthusiasm in coordinating with the city to prepare for the coming festival, scheduled to open on February 25, and said he believes the event will be successful to become a demonstration of bilateral friendship and help promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.

In particular, via a meeting with Japanese enterprises at the festival, leaders of HCMC hope to learn about the firms’ investment and cooperation intentions and update them with local development orientations so that the two sides can fully tap into cooperation potential and opportunities, Mr. Mai went on.

For his part, Takebe Tsutomu said thanks to thorough preparations, the festival will help spread the countries’ culture of peace and friendship to the world and strengthen bilateral cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and assistance. He highlighted the importance of locality-to-locality and people-to-people ties to the Vietnam - Japan relations, noting that he hopes each people will bring into play their role so as to contribute to the development of the two countries, ASEAN, and the world at large.

The eighth Vietnam - Japan Festival is the first cultural exchange in 2023 and part of the activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, continuing to affirm the countries’ extensive strategic partnership and promote bilateral trade, investment, tourism, friendship, and mutual understanding, according to the HCMC Department of External Relations. The festival will feature a large number of cultural activities and 150 booths of trade, cuisine, and tourism exhibition. The opening ceremony will be held on February 25 morning.