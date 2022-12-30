The Canadian Consulate yesterday said that Royal Seafood International Trade Company was the first company to import golden geoduck from Canada to Vietnam.

According to Hoang Gia Company, after more than three years of carrying out import procedures, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development approved the import of golden geoduck from Canada. Unlike Mexico's heliotrope, which is yellow-brown, Canada's heliotrope is yellow.

Mr. Behzad Babakhani, Consulate General of Canada in Vietnam, shared that thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, seafood products have the opportunity to enter the Vietnamese market. Currently, Vietnam has spent $87 million on seafood from Canada.