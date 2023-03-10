Vietnam hopes to continue close tourism ties with China: deputy spokesperson

Deputy Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Pham Thu Hang on March 9 highlighted Vietnam’s hope for continued close cooperation with China to boost tourism recovery and development in the two countries.

She made the remark at the ministry’s regular press conference in response to the media’s question about China’s inclusion of Vietnam in the list of countries to which group tours will resume on a trial basis.

Hang said tourism cooperation is one of the crucial cooperation fields between the two countries and also an important aspect of people-to-people exchange. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, China was the biggest source of tourists to Vietnam, which was in turn also a leading partner of China in this regard.

Vietnam has maintained close contact with China about promoting tourism cooperation, including the resumption of group tours, she noted, citing the latest information that the Chinese Government plans to include Vietnam in the list of countries to which it will reopen group tours on a trial basis from March 15.

Vietnam hopes that the two sides will continue cooperating closely to promote the recovery and healthy development of tourism in both countries, thus meeting their interests and tourism demand, she went on.

“We always support the opening of international air routes to and from localities in the region, thereby helping increase people-to-people exchange and foster mutually beneficial cooperation in economy, trade, tourism and other fields between Vietnam and partners, including China,” the Deputy Spokeswoman emphasized.

Regarding the ongoing sessions of the National People’s Congress of China and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Hang said Vietnam always attaches importance to the enhancement of its friendly neighborliness and comprehensive cooperation with China. Vietnam hopes that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China will keep developing in a substantive, effective, and sustainable manner for the sake of the two peoples and for peace and development in the region and the world.