Vietnam helped with DNA-based identification of martyrs

The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the International Commission on Missing Persons, the US Agency for International Development organized a scientific workshop in The Hague to launch technical cooperation in identifying war remains.

Within the framework of a working visit by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) Vice President Chu Hoang Ha from February 13-17, the event was part of a cooperation program recently signed between the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) and VAST in October 2022 with an aim to help Vietnam apply new technology to determine the identity of fallen soldiers by means of DNA.

Speaking at the event, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh thanked scientists, political activists, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the ICMP for persistently promoting cooperation with Vietnamese scientists and helping families of fallen soldiers identify their remains.

ICMP Director General Kathryne Bomberger, international scientists and USAID also expressed their interest in boosting stronger collaboration, contributing to easing the pain of war in Vietnam and other places.

The ICMP was founded in 1996 under the initiative of former US President Bill Clinton with a view to supporting the search and identification of missing persons due to war, violence, natural disasters, and organized crime, among others.

Headquartered in The Hague, its leadership comprises prominent figures such as the Queen of Norway, former Prime Ministers, or Foreign Ministers of various countries. Its current Chairman of the Board of Commissioners is former US Ambassador Thomas Muller.

In December 2022, it admitted Nguyen Thi Thu Thao, the first Vietnamese member, to its Board of Commissioners.

It is calling on countries to share data to help make the identification process easier.