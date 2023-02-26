Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 winners revealed

Footballer Nguyen Van Quyet who plays as a striker for the Hanoi FC and Vietnam national football team won the Golden Ball in the category of male football at the awarding ceremony organized in HCMC on February 25.

The Silver and Bronze Ball awards went to striker Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong F.C and central midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc of Viettel F.C.

Striker Huynh Nhu from the Lank FC in Portugal was honored with the Golden Ball award in the category of female football. Tran Thi Thuy Trang and Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy of HCMC FC received the Silver and Bronze Ball awards respectively.

In the Futsal Golden Ball category, the goalkeeper and midfielder of Thai Son Nam FC, Ho Van Y and Chau Doan Phat scooped the Golden Ball and Bronze Ball awards respectively. Midfielder of Sahaco FC Khong Dinh Hung got the Silver Ball award.

The organization board also presented the Best Foreign Football Player Award to Rimario AllandoGordon of Hanoi FC; the Best Male Young Footballer Award and the Best Female Young Footballer Award to striker Khuat Van Khang of Viettel FC and Vu Thi Hoa of Hanoi FC.

Attending the award ceremony were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Director of the Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang and Chairman of the HCMC Journalist’s Association Nguyen Tan Phong.

The event also saw the presence of head of the Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Viet Ha, President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Anh Tu, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Nhat who is head of the organization board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022.

Launched in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the annual Vietnam Golden Ball Awards aims at honoring and recognizing the contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during a year. The awards honors the best players who were voted for by football experts, coaches and journalists across the country.