Vietnam gives two tons of goods to Turkey for rescue work

Vietnam has given two tons of goods including emergency medicines, essential drugs, medical supplies, and tents used for rescue work after Turkey was hit by a serious earthquake.

The Ministry of Public Security said that an international rescue mission consisting of officers and soldiers of the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam donated two tons of medical goods to Turkey for the rescue and recovery of consequences caused by earthquakes.

The Ministry of Public Security's Rescue Team in Turkey donated all medical equipment to Turkey through the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The AFAD said that the unit will distribute the goods to hospitals and medical support centers, where there is a shortage of medicines as well as emergency medical equipment, and chemicals for epidemic prevention and control in emergency and disaster situations.

Mr. Isamail Sahin, AFAD representative in Adiyaman, met the delegation to express his deep thanks for the help of the Government, the Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnamese people.

In the afternoon of the same day, the international rescue mission of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security coordinated with AFAD to transport the goods to designated areas, including Adiyaman's largest hospital to serve emergency work and treatment, the rest will be transferred to mobile medical camps.