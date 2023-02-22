Vietnam General Confederation of Labour keen on deepening ties with ILO

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has always been interested in promoting the friendship and partnership with international labour organisations, especially the United Nations’ members such as the International Labor Organisation.

Receiving Regional Director for ILO Office for Asia and the Pacific Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa on February 21, Khang said that the VGCL has received effective technical and financial support from the ILO in general as well as the ILO Office for Asia and the Pacific and ILO Office in Vietnam in particular.

Various cooperation activities and coordination projects have been conducted, including those on the new labour relations framework, migration workers, better employment, and just transition in mechanisms, he noted. Khang said that through the ILO, the VCGL has accessed helpful international experience, enabling it to effectively build hamonised and stable labour relations, thus improving the working conditions of labourers in Vietnam.

He told the guest that 71 percent of the total businesses in Vietnam have formed their owned trade unions with collective labour agreement, covering more than 6 million labourers. Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa highly valued the sound cooperation between the ILO Office in Vietnam and the VGCL over the years, including in sustainable employment building, and hailed the coordination of the VGCL and the Vietnamese Government.

The two sides discussed issues related to social welfare and challenges ahead, including conflicts in the world, the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, the disruption of supply chains, which have affected the life and employment of labourers. On the occasion, the VGCL President thanked Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa and the ILO Office for Asia and the Pacific for assisting the VCGL over the years.

The two sides shared the hope for the continuous promotion of ties between the VGCL and the ILO, contributing to enhancing the VGCL’s capacity in representing and protecting the legitimate rights and interest of labourers and trade union members, thus further improving the working and living conditions of labourers.