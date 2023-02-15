Vietnam - France joint website of archive photos launched

A joint website featuring archive photos from the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) and the Institute of Social Sciences Information at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences was officially launched on February 15.

The website, https://collection.efeo.fr/ws/issi/app/report/index.html, is available in Vietnamese, French, and English. It gathers nearly 70,000 photos, comprising 57,000 from the Institute of Social Sciences Information and over 10,000 others from the EFEO.

They were taken in Vietnam and many other Asian countries between the early 20th century and the 1980s.

Addressing the ceremony in Hanoi, French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery said that a number of activities will be held in both countries this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership. Most of those events are related to culture education, science, and health care.

The launch of the joint photo website aims to honor the EFEO’s activities in Vietnam and cooperation with local partners, including research institutes and universities.

Together with a joint library named Hoa Phuong opened by the national libraries of the two countries in April 2021, the newly launched website will help researchers and the public in Vietnam and France easily access precious archives about science, life, and culture, the diplomat noted.

Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Vu Hung Cuong, Director of the Institute of Social Sciences Information, said the institute’s library of social sciences is keeping a rich diversity of scientific archives, including those from the EFEO. Among them, there are about 57,000 photos, forming a particularly valuable and unique archive.

With a view to facilitating the public and researchers’ access to these photos, a project started in 2019 to build the joint website, he went on.

On this occasion, an exhibition of scientific archive photos from the two sides was also opened.