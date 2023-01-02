SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnam forms corporation on securities management

SGGP
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has just signed Decision No.26/2022/QD-TTg about the establishment and operation of VSDC.
Vietnam forms corporation on securities management ảnh 1


Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC) is upgraded from Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD), with the headquarters in Hanoi and main brand office in Ho Chi Minh City.

VSDC is responsible for

_providing information related to securities ownership of stockholders in public companies

_issuing securities as requested by public companies

_monitoring registration, depository, clearing and settlement services for securities

_monitoring the ownership proportion of foreign investors in accordance with the law on securities and securities market

_monitoring the compliance with obligations of VSDC’s members

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam

