Vietnam forms corporation on securities management

Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC) is upgraded from Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD), with the headquarters in Hanoi and main brand office in Ho Chi Minh City.
VSDC is responsible for
_providing information related to securities ownership of stockholders in public companies
_issuing securities as requested by public companies
_monitoring registration, depository, clearing and settlement services for securities
_monitoring the ownership proportion of foreign investors in accordance with the law on securities and securities market
_monitoring the compliance with obligations of VSDC’s members