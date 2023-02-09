Vietnam encourages actions to address war consequences: deputy spokesman

Vietnam encourages practical and effective actions to address the consequences of war in the country, contributing to strengthening the friendship and good cooperative relations between the people of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet told its regular press conference on February 9.

Viet shared Vietnam’s views on the Seoul Central District Court’s February 7 ruling requesting the RoK Government to pay compensation for Vietnamese citizen Nguyen Thi Thanh - the plaintiff in the lawsuit regarding the massacre of civilians during the Vietnam war in Phong Nhi village, Dien An ward, Dien Ban town, Quang Nam central province in 1968.

"We follow with keen interest the court's decision and attach great importance to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens," he said.

In the spirit of shelving the past and looking toward the future, Vietnam wishes to join the RoK's efforts to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Viet stressed.

Under the ruling, the RoK Government must pay KRW30 million (US$23,900) to 62-year-old victim Nguyen Thi Thanh, who lost family members and suffered injuries in the massacre.

The jury acknowledged that on February 12, 1968, RoK troops killed more than 70 civilians in Phong Nhi village, including plaintiff's relatives.