Vietnam e-commerce can reach US$32 billion

In 2022, the e-commerce market of Vietnam had a revenue of $14 billion, and is expected to reach $32 billion in 2025.
e-Conomy SEA report on the digital economy of ASEAN by Google also predicts that Vietnam will enter the top-3 nations attracting the most investors in e-commerce.
In Vietnam, e-commerce has surpassed conventional retail channels such as supermarkets and convenience stores.
AIA Insurance Inc, SBI Holdings, and Alibaba are typical renowned corporations that have poured much money in Vietnam’s e-commerce platforms such as Tiki, Lazada, and Sendo.