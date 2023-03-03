Vietnam e-commerce can reach US$32 billion

Despite the current global economic depression, which are negatively affecting various giant economies, Vietnam is forecast to see promising growth.



In 2022, the e-commerce market of Vietnam had a revenue of $14 billion, and is expected to reach $32 billion in 2025.

e-Conomy SEA report on the digital economy of ASEAN by Google also predicts that Vietnam will enter the top-3 nations attracting the most investors in e-commerce.

In Vietnam, e-commerce has surpassed conventional retail channels such as supermarkets and convenience stores.

AIA Insurance Inc, SBI Holdings, and Alibaba are typical renowned corporations that have poured much money in Vietnam’s e-commerce platforms such as Tiki, Lazada, and Sendo.