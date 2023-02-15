Vietnam, China boost import-export activities of agricultural products

A conference to promote trade in agricultural and fishery products between Vietnam and China under the new context was held in Lang Son Province in both online and offline forms.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday collaborated with the People’s Committee of Lang Son Province to host the conference.

The People’s Committee of Lang Son Province said that although China has eased Covid-19 pandemic control on cargo import-export and customs clearance at the border gates, Vietnamese drivers have to show the Covid-19 test certificate via PCR method lengthening the waiting time at the gates and increasing costs.

Besides, the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that China has tended to gradually reduce and suspend unofficial export.

Regarding the issue, the Agro Quality - Processing and Market Development Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that the two countries need to complete technical infrastructure to ensure the agricultural product quarantine process at railway stations of Dong Dang – Bang Tuong and Lao Cai – Ha Khau.

In addition, the two sides are proposed to strengthen cooperation and investment in refrigerated storage, and preservation storage for the agricultural products at the border areas of each country.

Representatives of the China-ASEAN Information Harbor shared that there was a lack of information related to agricultural products, long-distance transport, shortage of digital criteria on logistics, especially a lack of huge warehouses overseas so it is important to build bonded warehouses in both Vietnam and China.

According to General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association Dang Phuc Nguyen, the biggest obstacle in promoting vegetable export to China is that seven out of 12 products have not had protocols causing difficulties in exporting core products.

Besides, the time for approving planting codes and package codes has been prolonged. For example, it took six to seven months to approve and recognize Vietnamese dragon fruit and the area of durian granted with planting codes accounts for only five percent of the total.

President of the Guangxi Business Association Wang Zhengbo proposed Vietnam facilitate online purchasing and find solutions to reduce the time of customs clearance.

A representative of the General Department of Customs of China confirmed that his country was ready to collaborate with relevant units of Vietnam to ensure a healthy import-export environment and guarantee food safety.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan stressed that the Vietnamese Government always appreciates the Chinese market and calls for strong engagements of associations and enterprises to boost import and export activities of agricultural products between the two countries.