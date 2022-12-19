Vietnam, Cambodia to strengthen tourism connectivity: HCMC Party Chief

The HCMC delegation’s three-day working trip to Cambodia that ended on December 18 achieved positive and significant results, said Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

At the visit to Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the two sides paid attention to tourism development.

The HCMC Party Chief noted that the Embassy of Vietnam in Cambodia, the HCMC Tourism Department and relevant agencies need to strengthen support and connectivity of tourism development associated with traditional historical education and the sound relationship between the two countries in the coming time.

There are nearly 200,000 Vietnamese people living in Cambodia. The Embassy of Vietnam in Cambodia should continue to take care of them and help the expats could live a very comfortable life here. HCMC will also continuously give assistance to the Vietnamese community living in Cambodia, he emphasized.

On this occasion, the city’s delegation visited and offered gifts to the staff of the Embassy of Vietnam in Cambodia on December 18.

On behalf of the Party, Government and people of HCMC, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented VND1 billion to disadvantaged Vietnamese people living in Cambodia to bring them a warm and happy Tet holiday.

Within the framework of the working trip, the HCMC’s delegation offered flowers at the King Norodom Sihanouk Memorial and Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument.

A delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen carried out an official visit to Cambodia on December 16-18. The visit aims to celebrate the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship (June 24).

Attending the working trip was Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; and leaders of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee, the Office of the People's Committee of HCMC, the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Health of HCMC.

The delegation had meetings with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Samdech Sar Kheng, Governor of Cambodia's Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng; Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen; and visited healthcare workers of Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital and the staff of the Embassy of Vietnam in Cambodia.