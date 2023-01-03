Vietnam, Cambodia to strengthen people-to-people diplomacy tasks

The Executive Committee of the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City this morning held the third conference on reviewing the operation results in 2022 and working programs in 2023.

Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association Le Hong Liem, representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, Overseas Vietnamese Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City attended the event.

The remarkable activities of the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association Ho Chi Minh City in 2022 included news coverage and propaganda of major holidays, important events of the two countries, of Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia’s localities; external relations exchange activities between the two countries; support activities for Cambodian students studying and living in the city and social, charitable activities in Cambodia’s localities and areas where Khmer people are living nationwide.

Of these, there were 19 turns of health checks and medicine and gift delivery for over 10,000 poor patients and poor people; four charitable houses were built. Besides, the association sponsored 12 students and established the Cambodian Student Support Fund to assist those who are studying in HCMC and Khmer students.

In 2023, the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association Ho Chi Minh City sets a target to strengthen people-to-people diplomacy tasks between Vietnam and Cambodia, enhance the propaganda of the traditional friendship and the collaborative relationship between the two countries, sponsor 20 Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City, connect and introduce investment cooperation opportunities of Vietnamese and HCMC enterprises in Cambodia.