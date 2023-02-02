Vietnam, Cambodia deepen friendship

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on February 1 received outgoing Cambodian Consul General to HCMC Sok Dareth who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Related News Cooperation between HCMC, Cambodian localities promoted

Speaking at the event, the city’s Party Chief highly appreciated Mr.Sok Dareth’s outstanding contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperative relations between the two countries, HCMC and Cambodian localities.

He hoped the outgoing Cambodian Consul General would continue to contribute to enhancing the bilateral cooperation, including HCMC and Phnom Penh along with Cambodian provinces and cities.

Mr. Nen emphasized that the history of Cambodia–Vietnam relations is associated with many glorious achievements as well as painful losses and sacrifices in wars protecting the countries. Therefore, the young generation must be responsible for maintaining and contributing to the relationship to be more and more sustainable.

Leaders at all levels of the two countries continue to effectively implement the guidelines and policies of the senior leaders in order to further take bilateral relations to a new height, he said.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee affirmed that HCMC will be always ready to make every effort to further promote development of relations between the two countries.

Mr. Sok Dareth expressed his sincere thanks to the leaders of the Party, State, HCMC and people of the city for creating favorable conditions for the operation of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in HCMC, contributing to strengthening the relations between the two countries.

He congratulated the southern economic hub’s success in controlling coronavirus and achieving great achievements as well as continuing to be one of the country’s leading economic localities.

He acknowledged the municipal government that will be always ready to support and create conditions for the Consulate General and the community of Cambodia in HCMC to operate, live and study conveniently.

He hoped Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular to continue to enhance investment in Cambodia contributing to the country’s development