Vietnam aviation delays flight exploitation schedule to China

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) sent a notice to domestic airlines on the flight exploitation delay to China until the end of April or May to wait for the next decisions of China on receiving Vietnamese tourists.

According to CAAV, from mid-February 2023, the Chinese tourism sector announced opening tours to 20 countries, without Vietnam. Therefore, the flight exploitation of Vietnam’s domestic airlines to China will be changed as scheduled.

Previously, China eased limitations on regular international flights from January 8 of 2023 so Vietnamese airlines built plans to perform exploitation in the market, mainly heading to officials, businessmen and passengers having demand of visiting relatives and overseas students.

During the pre-Covid-19 pandemic, there were 14 airlines in the two countries performed flights exploitation, including 11 Chinese airlines exploiting 34 flight routes from 14 points in China to five points in Vietnam, comprising Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang with a total frequency of 240 flights a turn per week.

As for the Vietnamese side, Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific Airlines and Vietjet Air exploited 72 flights from five points in Vietnam, consisting of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang to 48 points in China with a total frequency of 276 flights per turn in a week regularly and 145 flights a turn per week irregularly.