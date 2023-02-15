Vietnam attends organic food fair in Germany

Ten Vietnamese businesses are participating in Biofach 2023, a leading organic foodtrade fair, which is taking place in Nürnberg city in the southern German state of Bayern from February 14-17.

The fair attracted nearly 2,500 international exhibitors from 100 countries and territories worldwide who have been showcasing ideas and innovations relating to organic products such as fresh, frozen and dried products as well as organic beverages with certified quality.

Products showcased at the Vietnamese pavilions included pepper, cashew nuts, cinnamon, herbs, coconut oil, coffee, and chilli that have been certified as meeting international organic standards.

Vietnamese Consul General in Frankfurt/Main Le Quang Long hoped that Vietnamese businesses would further study technical standards, especially in terms of branding, so that Vietnamese organic products can better penetrate the German and European markets. He also pledged to assist Vietnamese enterprises in connecting with partners in the country.

Tran Ngoc Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association (VOAA), said Vietnam’s organic agricultural production is developing strongly with export turnover reaching US$335 million a year. The European market is the biggest importer of Vietnamese organic products.

This is the sixth consecutive year Vietnamese enterprises have attended the annual fair, which offered an opportunity for enterprises to exchange views on business opportunities, seek partners and expand markets.