Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors Meeting

A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency, is attending a regular meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors in Vienna from March 6-10.

The Vietnamese representatives joined discussions on draft reports on security, safety and the application of nuclear technology in 2023.

They also reiterated Vietnam’s consistent guidelines and policies of supporting the IAEA’s three pillars - safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology. Vietnam also lauds the agency’s initiatives in promoting the application of nuclear technology in service of civil activities for peaceful purposes.

It backs a balanced approach to nuclear safety and security, shares concern about current complex developments in security, upholds the principle of dialogue and the settlement of disputes by peaceful means on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Participants have reviewed security, safety and application of nuclear technology in 2022 and looked into the IAEA’s priorities in this field in 2023, as well as the implementation of safeguards agreements between the agency and Iran, Syria and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), among other issues.

In his remarks, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi affirmed: “It is a central and unique strength of the agency that we facilitate and produce data that is usable, comparable and accessible to all states.

"Our scientific work, and our assistance to member states in designing their own studies and collecting, sharing and analysing data, advances global understanding on key issues and facilitates science-based policy decision with national, regional, and global impact.”

The IAEA will continue to support Turkey and Syria in their response efforts and provide significant additional assistance under its technical cooperation programme, he pledged.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Vietnam’s National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) will hold working sessions with representatives from international organisations and partners to enhance cooperation in nuclear technology application.

The IAEA Board of Governors convenes meetings in March, June, September and November each year. Vietnam was elected as a member of the council in September 2021 for a two-year tenure.