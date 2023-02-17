Vietnam attends 46th session of IFAD Governing Council

Ambassador Duong Hai Hung, Vietnam’s permanent representative at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), attended the 46th session of the IFAD Governing Council in Rome from February 14-15.

The session focused on “Accelerating Action for Food Security”, especially in the context of the world facing the largest food crisis in modern history as progress on achieving zero hunger moves backwards.

The fund has called for urgent investment in transforming food systems. As the world’s fund for food and agriculture, it plays an innovative and catalytic role in accelerating action for food security by supporting small-scale food producers.

With the effective cooperation over the past more than four decades, IFDA has actively supported poverty reduction and rural development in Vietnam, especially in mountainous areas and those in extremely difficult circumstances.

It is implementing many projects on smart agriculture and climate change response in the Southeast Asian nation.

In reply, Vietnam has also contributed to common activities of the fund through financial contributions, technical support, and three-party and south-south cooperation, as well as activities by the permanent representative.